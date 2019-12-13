Stamkos scores 2 to lead Lightning past slumping Bruins 3-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had two goals to extend his recent tear and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the suddenly slumping Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night.

Stamkos has scored six times during a four-game goal streak.

Tampa Bay, which had dropped four of five at home, also got a goal from Brayden Point. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves for the win.

Patrice Bergeron and John Moore scored for the Bruins, who have lost four straight in regulation and five in a row overall (0-4-1). Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots.

The Bruins, coming off an intense 3-2 loss Wednesday night at Washington in a matchup of the NHL's top two teams, hadn't dropped four consecutive games in regulation since March 2017. The five-game losing streak is their longest since an 0-5-0 stretch in March 2016.

Not long after Stamkos gave the Lightning a 3-1 lead at 15:13 of the third period, Moore got his first goal since returning from shoulder surgery with 3:15 left.

Point put Tampa Bay ahead 2-1 on a power play 4:07 into the third from the slot.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) hits Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Stamkos also scored from the slot during a power play, tying it 1-all at 12:35 of the second. The Lightning star tied Bernie Nicholls and Yvan Cournoyer for 46th place on the NHL list with 152 career power-play goals.

Boston went up 1-0 at 4:26 of the first when Brad Marchand skated along the left wing boards and went around the net before making a nice pass to Bergeron in the low slot.

Marchand become the fourth NHL player to reach 30 assists this season. He has four assists in the last three games.

Both goalies made several strong saves in the second.

Vasilevskiy stopped two shots from the left circle by NHL goals leader David Pastrnak, and a chance in close for Jake DeBrusk.

Rask turned aside a quality opportunity for Stamkos after his power-play goal.

NOTES: Boston's Zdeno Chara and Tampa Bay's Pat Maroon fought 27 seconds into the game. ... Lightning C Tyler Johnson (lower body) missed his third straight game but could return next week. ... Moore played for the fourth time in five games after missing the first 28 this season. He sat out Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Complete a four-game trip Saturday night at Florida.

Lightning: Host the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

