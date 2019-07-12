Stadium under renovation in Hartford will open, ready or not

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford's Dillon Stadium is set to reopen, even though workers have not quite finished the $14 million in mostly taxpayer-funded renovations needed to turn what was a crumbling eyesore into the home of Connecticut's new professional soccer team.

The lighting, sound system, paving and some plumbing in the 84-year-old facility are incomplete and there will be a temporary scoreboard for the United Soccer League's game on Saturday between Hartford Athletic and the Indy Eleven.

But officials say the 5,500-seat stadium, which was supposed to open in April, is ready to welcome fans.

Michael Freimuth, director of the Capital Region Development Authority, says a deal also has been reached to have the stadium serve as home to UConn's soccer teams while the school is building its own new field in Storrs.