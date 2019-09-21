Sports on TV
|Adv21
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, September 23
|BEACH VOLLEYBALL
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — AVP: The Hawaii Open, Day 4, Wakiki, Hawaii (taped)
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
MLB — Boston at Tampa Bay OR Philadelphia at Washington
|10 p.m.
MLB — St. Louis at Arizona
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at Washington
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds
|11 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds ---
|Tuesday, September 24
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Notre Dame at Michigan State
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama at Texas A&M
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLB — Philadelphia at Washington
|9 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
|10 p.m.
MLB — Oakland at LA Angels OR Houston at Seattle
|RUGBY
|1 a.m. (Wednesday)
NBCSN — World Cup 2019: Fiji vs. Uruguay, Pool D, Kamaishi, Japan
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin
|11 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs: Teams TBD ---
|Wednesday, September 25
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Maryland
ESPNU — West Virginia at Texas Tech
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan State at Penn State
SEC — Arkansas at Louisiana State
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — TCU at Oklahoma
|GOLF
|1 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Golf: The Amateur Championship, first round, Shanghai
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
|10 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
|RUGBY
|3:30 a.m. (Thursday)
NBCSN — World Cup 2019: Italy vs. Canada, Pool B, Fukuoka, Japan
|6:30 a.m. (Thursday)
NBCSN — World Cup 2019: England vs. U.S., Pool B, Kobe, Japan
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Sassuolo at Parma
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Monarcas Morelia at Tijuana
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington at Houston
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin
|1 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Quarterfinals
|6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Quarterfinals ---
|Thursday, September 26
|AUTO RACING
|3:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPNU — Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, practice session ‥1, Sochi, Russia
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Delaware State at North Carolina A&T
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Navy at Memphis
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Kansas
|9 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Iowa
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
SEC — Mississippi at Mississippi State
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, first round, Fife, Scotland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Indy Women in Tech Championship, first round, Indianapolis
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Safeway Open, first round, Scottsdale, Arizona
|1 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Golf: The Amateur Championship, second round, Shanghai
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|12:30 p.m.
MLB — Milwaukee at Cincinnati OR Minnesota at Detroit (1 p.m.)
|4 p.m.
MLB — Philadelphia at Washington OR LA Dodgers at San Diego
|7 p.m.
MLB — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh OR Miami at NY Mets
|10 p.m.
MLB — Oakland at Seattle OR Houston at LA Angels
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia at Green Bay
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Preseason: Detroit vs. St. Louis, Calumet, Mich.
|RUGBY
|3:30 a.m.
NBCSN — World Cup 2019: Italy vs. Canada, Pool B, Fukuoka, Japan
|6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — World Cup 2019: England vs. U.S., Pool B, Kobe, Japan
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Quarterfinals
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin
|1 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Quarterfinals & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Semifinals
|6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Quarterfinals & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Semifinals
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs: Teams TBD
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs: Teams TBD ---
|Friday, September 27
|AUTO RACING
|3:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, practice session ‥1, Sochi, Russia
|7:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, practice session ‥2, Sochi, Russia
|2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Charlotte, N.C. (taped)
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Charlotte, N.C.
|4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Charlotte, N.C.
|6 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro St. Louis, St. Louis
|4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPNU — Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, practice session ‥3, Sochi, Russia
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at Virginia Tech
ESPNEWS — Brown at Harvard
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — San Jose State at Air Force
FS1 — Penn State at Maryland
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona State at California
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Penn State
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
SEC — Georgia at South Carolina
|8:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Illinois
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, second round, Fife, Scotland
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Indy Women in Tech Championship, second round, Indianapolis
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Pure Insurance Open, first round, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Safeway Open, second round, Scottsdale, Arizona
|2 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Golf: The Amateur Championship, third round, Shanghai (taped)
|HORSE RACING
|4:30 p.m.
FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Mater Dei (Calif.) at St. John's College (D.C.)
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
PARAMOUNT - Bellator 227: From Dublin
|MLB BASEBALL
|10 p.m.
MLB — TBA
|RUGBY
|12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NBCSN — World Cup 2019: Argentina vs. Tonga, Pool C, Higashi-Osaka, Japan
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Union Berlin
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Quarterfinals & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Semifinals
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin
|TRACK AND FIELD
|9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: World Championships 2019, Day 1, Doha, Qatar
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: World Championships 2019, Women's Marathon, Doha, Qatar (taped) ---
|Saturday, September 28
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, practice session ‥3, Sochi, Russia
|7:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, qualifying, Sochi, Russia
|12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Charlotte, N.C.
|2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Charlotte, N.C.
|3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure, Charlotte, N.C.
|BOXING
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — PBC: Prelims
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
BTN — TBA
CBSSN — Central Michigan at Western Michigan
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
SEC — TBA
|3:30 p.m.
BTN — TBA
CBS — TBA
CBSSN — Georgia Tech at Temple
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
NBC — Virginia at Notre Dame
NFL — Florida Atlantic at North Carolina (Charlotte)
|4 p.m.
SEC — TBA
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado State at Utah State
SEC — TBA
|8 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Minnesota
|10 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, third round, Fife, Scotland
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Indy Women in Tech Championship, third round, Indianapolis
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Pure Insurance Open, third round, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Safeway Open, third round, Scottsdale, Arizona
|2:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Golf: The Amateur Championship, final round, Shanghai (taped)
|HORSE RACING
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.
|6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Super Saturday: From Santa Anita, Calif.
|MARATHON
|3 a.m.
NBCSN — Berlin Marathon: From Berlin
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLB — TBA
|4 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Washington
|7 p.m.
FOX — TBA
|10 p.m.
MLB — TBA
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Sheffield United
|8:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Bologna at Udinese
|9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at SC Paderborn 07
FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke at RB Leipzig
|12:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Everton
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Semifinals
|12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Chengdu Opens, Finals & The China Open, Early Rounds
|TRACK AND FIELD
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — IAAF: World Track & Field Championships 2019, Day 2, Doha, Qatar
|9 p.m.
NBC — IAAF: World Track & Field Championships 2019, Day 2, Doha, Qatar (taped) ---
|Sunday, September 29
|AUTO RACING
|7:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, Sochi, Russia
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: Sunday Nitro St. Louis, St. Louis
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, Madison, Ill.
NBC — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte, N.C.
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Indiana
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn State at Wisconsin
SEC — Florida at Vanderbilt
|2 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Michigan
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at Missouri
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri
SEC — Texas A&M at Tennessee
|CYCLING
|10 p.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Road Cycling World Championships (taped)
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, final round, Fife, Scotland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Indy Women in Tech Championship, final round, Indianapolis
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Pure Insurance Open, final round, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Safeway Open, final round, Scottsdale, Arizona
|HORSE RACING
|2 p.m.
FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
TBS — TBA
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Atlanta, New England at Buffalo, Oakland at Indianapolis, LA Chargers at Miami, Cleveleand at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: kansas City at Detroit, Washington at NY Giants, Carolina at Houston
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa bay at LA Rams, Seattle at Arizona
|4:25 p.m.
CBS - Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago, Jacksonville at Denver
|8:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at New Orleans
|RUGBY
|6 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — Rugby World Cup 2019: Scotland vs. Samoa, Pool A, Kobe, Japan
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Everton
|9:30 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Fortuna Düsseldorf
|11:50 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Köln
|5 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: TBA
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: TBA
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: Portland Thorns FC at Reign FC
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai Open, Finals & The China Open, Early Rounds
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Finals
|10 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds
|TRACK AND FIELD
|12 p.m.
NBC — IAAF: World Track & Field Championships 2019, Day 3, Doha, Qatar
|1:30 p.m.
NBC — IAAF: World Track & Field Championships 2019, Day 3, Doha, Qatar
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Finals: Teams TBD, Game 1 ---