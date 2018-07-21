Sports on TV
|Adv21
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, July 23
|HORSE RACING
|4 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs
|11 p.m.
MLB — Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League, Müller Anniversary Games, at London (taped) ---
|Tuesday, July 24
|CYCLING
|8 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 16, from Carcassonne to Bagnères-de-Luchon, France
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Arizona at Chicago Cubs OR Washington at Milwaukee
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — New York at Minnesota ---
|Wednesday, July 25
|CYCLING
|9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 17, from Bagnères-de-Luchon to Saint-Lary-Soulan, France
|HORSE RACING
|4 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|12:30 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia OR N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay (noon)
|3:30 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Arizona at Chicago Cubs OR Washington at Milwaukee (games joined in progress)
|5 p.m.
MLB — Minnesota at Toronto (joined in progress)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Baltimore
|10 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels OR Houston at Colorado (joined in progress)
|SOCCER
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — International Champions Cup, Juventus vs. Bayern Munich, at Philadelphia
|7:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — International Champions Cup, Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica, at Pittsburgh
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Champions Cup, Manchester City vs. Liverpool, at East Rutherford, N.J.
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Champions Cup, AS Roma vs. Tottenham Hotspur, at San Diego
|11 p.m.
ESPN — International Champions Cup, AC Milan vs. Manchester United
|SWIMMING
|11 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (same-day tape) ---
|Thursday, July 26
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice, at Budapest, Hungary
|BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, South region, at Atlanta
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, South region, at Atlanta
|CYCLING
|8 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 18, from Trie-sur-Baïse to Pau, France
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, first round, at Hamburg, Germany
|7 a.m.
GOLF — British Senior Open, first round, at St. Andrews, Scotland
|9:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, first round, at East Lothian, Scotland
|11:30 a.m.
GOLF — British Senior Open, first round, at St. Andrews, Scotland
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, first round, at Oakville, Ontario
|HORSE RACING
|4 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
MLB — Arizona at Chicago Cubs
|5 p.m.
MLB — Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)
|7 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Minnesota at Boston OR Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees
|10 p.m.
MLB — Milwaukee at San Francisco
|SOCCER
|7:30 a.m.
ESPNU — International Champions Cup, Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal, at Singapore
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Women, 2018 Tournament of Nations, United States vs. Japan, at Kansas City, Kan.
|8 p.m.
ESPN — MLS, New York City FC at Orlando City
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Los Angeles FC
|SWIMMING
|11 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (same-day tape) ---
|Friday, July 27
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice, at Budapest, Hungary
|4 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Series, ModSpace 150, at Long Pond, Pa.
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, practice, at Newton, Iowa
|6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, final practice, at Newton, Iowa
|BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, Midwest region, at Atlanta
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Big3, Week 6 games, at Toronto
|9 p.m.
ESPN — The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, Midwest region, at Atlanta
|CYCLING
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 19, from Lourdes to Laruns, France
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, second round, at Hamburg, Germany
|7 a.m.
GOLF — British Senior Open, second round, at St. Andrews, Scotland
|9:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, second round, at East Lothian, Scotland
|11:30 a.m.
GOLF — British Senior Open, second round, at St. Andrews, Scotland
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, second round, at Oakville, Ontario
|HORSE RACING
|4 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Texas at Houston
|SWIMMING
|11 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (same-day tape) ---
|Saturday, July 28
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice, at Budapest, Hungary
|8:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Budapest, Hungary
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Gander Outdoors 150, at Long Pond, Pa.
|1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, qualifying, at Lexington, Ohio
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, qualifying, at Newton, Iowa
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander Outdoors 400, qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa.
|5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, at Newton, Iowa
|BASKETBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN — The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, Northeast region, at Atlanta
|1 p.m.
ESPN — The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, Northeast region, at Atlanta
|3 p.m.
ESPN — The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, West region, at Atlanta
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, West region, at Atlanta
|BOXING
|10 p.m.
SHO — Mikey Garcia vs. Robert Easter Jr., WBC/IBF lightweight unification, at Los Angeles
|CFL FOOTBALL
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ottawa at Hamilton
|CYCLING
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 20, from Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle to Espelette, France
|5 p.m.
NBC — Tour de France, Stage 20, from Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle to Espelette, France (same-day tape)
|DRAG RACING
|8 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA, Toyota Sonoma Nationals, qualifying, at Sonoma, Calif.
|GOLF
|9:30 a.m.
GOLF — British Senior Open, third round, at St. Andrews, Scotland
|Noon
NBC — British Senior Open, third round, at St. Andrews, Scotland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, third round, at Oakville, Ontario
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, third round, at Oakville, Ontario
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, third round, at East Lothian, Scotland (same-day tape)
|2 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, third round, at Hamburg, Germany (same-day tape)
|HORSE RACING
|6 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLB — Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees
|4 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
|7 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta OR N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh
|10 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Seattle at L.A. Angels OR Milwaukee at San Francisco (games joined in progress)
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|6 p.m.
FOX — UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Calgary, Alberta
|8 p.m.
FOX — UFC Fight Night, Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier, at Calgary, Alberta
|MOTOR SPORTS
|11 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Washougal National, at Washougal, Wash. (same-day tape)
|SOCCER
|7:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — International Champions Cup, Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain, at Singapore
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Champions Cup, Benfica vs Juventus, at Harrison, N.J.
|2 p.m.
ESPNEWS — International Champions Cup, Chelsea vs. Internazionale, at Nice, France
|5 p.m.
ESPN — International Champions Cup, Manchester United vs. Liverpool, at Ann Arbor, Mich.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — International Champions Cup, Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, at Miami
|9 p.m.
ESPN — MLS, Houston at Portland
|11 p.m.
ESPN — International Champions Cup, Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur, at Pasadena, Calif.
|SWIMMING
|3 p.m.
NBC — U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif.
|1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (same-day tape)
|TENNIS
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, BB&T Atlanta Open, second semifinal, at Atlanta
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — WNBA All-Star Game, at Minneapolis ---
|Sunday, July 29
|AUTO RACING
|9:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, at Budapest, Hungary
|2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander Outdoors 400, at Long Pond, Pa.
|3 p.m.
CNBC — IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, at Lexington, Ohio
|BASKETBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN — The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinals, at Atlanta
|1 p.m.
ESPN — The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinals, at Atlanta
|3 p.m.
ESPN — The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinals, at Atlanta
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinals, at Atlanta
|CYCLING
|9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 21, from Houilles to Paris/Champs-Élysées
|DRAG RACING
|4 p.m.
FOX — NHRA, Toyota Sonoma Nationals, finals, at Sonoma, Calif.
|GOLF
|9:30 a.m.
GOLF — British Senior Open, final round, at St. Andrews, Scotland
|Noon
NBC — British Senior Open, final round, at St. Andrews, Scotland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, final round, at Oakville, Ontario
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, final round, at Oakville, Ontario
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, final round, at East Lothian, Scotland (same-day tape)
|2 a.m. (Monday)
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, final round, at Hamburg, Germany (same-day tape)
|GYMNASTICS
|2 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Classic, at Columbus, Ohio (taped)
|HORSE RACING
|4 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|5 p.m.
NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Haskell Invitational, at Oceanport, N.J.
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:30 p.m.
MLB — 2018 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, at Cooperstown, N.Y.
TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
|SOCCER
|5 p.m.
ESPN — MLS, New York City FC at Seattle
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Women, 2018 Tournament of Nations, United States vs. Australia, at East Hartford, Conn.
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS, Orlando City at L.A. Galaxy
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women, International Champions Cup, final, at Miami
|SWIMMING
|3 p.m.
NBC — U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif.
|Midnight (Monday)
NBCSN — U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (same-day tape)
|TENNIS
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Open Series, BB&T Atlanta Open, singles final, at Atlanta