Sports betting coming to another New Mexico tribal casino

ISLETA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Another New Mexico tribe is gearing up to offer sports betting at its casino.

Isleta Pueblo announced Tuesday that its program is expected to open this summer, with USBookmaking serving as the provider.

It will be joining Santa Ana and Pojoaque pueblos, which jumped in following a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year that struck down a federal sports gambling ban. Isleta officials say it was a victory for those pushing for more gambling options.

Federal officials have indicated that state gambling compacts with the tribes allow for sports betting.

The New Mexico Legislature has yet to approve any measures that would expressly permit sports betting, and a measure that would have prohibited the state lottery from offering games tied to the outcome of sports stalled during the recent session.