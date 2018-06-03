South Florida eliminates Hartford in 11 innings, 9-4

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — David Villar had two hits and drove in three runs, including the go-ahead in the 11th inning, and South Florida defeated Hartford 9-4 on Saturday, eliminating the Hawks from the NCAA Tournament's DeLand Regional.

Villar's two-run single with the bases loaded in the 11th gave the Bulls the lead for good. Joe Genord then supplied some insurance runs with a three-run homer down the left-field line.

USF (36-21-1) faces Oklahoma State in another elimination game on Sunday.

Andrew Perez (6-3) pitched four innings in relief to get the win. He allowed one unearned run on four hits with two strikeouts.

Nick Campana had three hits and TJ Ward drove in two runs for the Hawks, who end the season 26-31. Billy DeVito (1-5), who was the fourth Hartford pitcher, got the loss.