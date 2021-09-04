South Dakota St. beats Colorado St. 42-23 in FCS-FBS matchup

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Chris Oladokun passed for 224 yards with tw0 touchdowns and ran for another, Pierre Strong, Jr. rushed for two more scores as South Dakota State thundered past Colorado State 42-23 on Friday night.
Oladokun, who came to SDSU as a graduate transfer (Samford, USF) over the summer was 18-for-28 passing without an interception. Strong piled up 106 yards by halftime, finishing with 138. Sophomore Isaiah Davis rushed for 84 yards and a TD, most in the second half. Jadon Janke caught six passes for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns.