Sounders get video review help in 1-1 draw with Columbus

SEATTLE (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored in the first half to give Columbus the lead, but Seattle's Raul Ruidiaz scored on a second penalty-kick attempt midway through the second half as the Crew and Sounders played to a 1-1 draw Saturday night.

The match was overshadowed by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the Seattle area serving as the epicenter of the virus in the United States. Clearly concern about the virus impacted the attendance at CenturyLink Field as the announced crowd for 33,080 was the smallest for a regular season MLS match in Seattle since the club's inaugural season of 2009.

Columbus jumped on the home side when Zardes came open at the back post and tapped in a cross from Luis Diaz in the 33rd minute.

Seattle appeared to pull even early in the second half when Miguel Ibarra scored off a pass from Jordan Morris. But video review showed Ibarra was clearly offside and the goal was disallowed.

Seattle got the benefit of video review a short time later. The Sounders earned a penalty kick in the 77th minute when Harrison Afful was called for a handball in the peanlty area. Seattle's Nouhou Tolo hustled to keep the ball from going over the end line and his cross caught Afful's right arm.

Ruidiaz's first penalty attempt was saved by Columbus goalkeeper Eloy Room. But video review benefited the Sounders after it was ruled Room came off the goal line before Ruidiaz shot.

Feferee Jair Marrufo awarded a second penalty and Ruidiaz didn't miss the second opportunity, finding the back of the net and pulling Seattle even.

Seattle's Stefan Frei made a sprawling save of Lucas Zelarayan's free kick from 25 yards on the final kick of the match.