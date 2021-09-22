Soto takes over NL batting lead, Nationals beat Marlins 7-5
1 of17 Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22) hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Washington Nationals' Juan Soto is cheered by the team after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22) is out on second base as Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. throws to first to complete the double play during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Washington Nationals' Alcides Escobar (3) cheers Juan Soto (22) after Soto hit a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray (40) throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Washington Nationals shortstop Carter Kieboom (8) catches a ball hit by Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson during the eight inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz (77) hits a triple to right field during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Washington Nationals pitching coach Jim Hickey (48) talks to pitcher Josiah Gray (40) and catcher Alex Avila during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Washington Nationals relief pitcher Ryne Harper (33) catches a ball hit by Miami Marlins' Lewin Diaz (68) during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Miami Marlins right fielders Bryan De La Cruz and Jesus Sanchez (76) miss the ball hit by Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Miami Marlins' Sandy Leon (7) hits a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
MIAMI (AP) — Juan Soto took over the NL batting lead, getting three hits and three RBIs to help the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 7-5 Wednesday night.
Soto singled, doubled and hit his 27th homer, raising his average to .321 and passing former teammate Trea Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who began the night at .318. Soto walked twice and with 130 tied Bryce Harper’s team season record, set in 2018.