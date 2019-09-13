Soccer star says Amazon didn't remove racist reviews of book

LONDON (AP) — Soccer star Eni Aluko is condemning Amazon for not removing racist reviews of her memoir posted on the online retailer's web site.

Of the 31 reviews on Amazon's United Kingdom site, 27 gave "They Don't Teach This," which details the discrimination Aluko faced during her England career, a one-star rating. Readers have used the platform to call the book "anti-white racist drivel" and "fiction" and accuse the Juventus forward of choosing to "play the race card" and "coming across as a racist herself."

Aluko, who is black, and her publishers have asked Amazon to delete the racist reviews but they remain on the site.

Amazon, the second largest U.S.-based, publicly-traded company, would not directly address Aluko's concerns, only saying it does not suppress reviews based on star rating.