Snell, Rays tie team record shutout streak; beat Royals 4-1

























Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Image 1 of 7 Tampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames high-fives teammates after his home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. less Tampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames high-fives teammates after his home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in St. ... more Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Image 2 of 7 Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell delivers to the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell delivers to the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Image 3 of 7 Tampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames, right, gets back to first under the tag by Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn on a pickoff attempt during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. less Tampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames, right, gets back to first under the tag by Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn on a pickoff attempt during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in St. ... more Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Image 4 of 7 Tampa Bay Rays' Joey Wendle, right, high fives third base coach Matt Quatraro after Wendle hit a two-run triple off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. less Tampa Bay Rays' Joey Wendle, right, high fives third base coach Matt Quatraro after Wendle hit a two-run triple off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman during the fourth inning of a baseball game ... more Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Image 5 of 7 Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez throws out Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier at first on a slow rolling ground ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. less Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez throws out Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier at first on a slow rolling ground ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in St. Petersburg, ... more Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Image 6 of 7 Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames, left, tags out Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield attempting to steal second base during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. less Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames, left, tags out Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield attempting to steal second base during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in St. Petersburg, ... more Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Image 7 of 7 Tampa Bay Rays' Joey Wendle runs the bases after his two-run triple off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. less Tampa Bay Rays' Joey Wendle runs the bases after his two-run triple off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in St. Petersburg, ... more Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Snell, Rays tie team record shutout streak; beat Royals 4-1 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Blake Snell helped Tampa Bay match a team record with 27 consecutive shutout innings and the Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 on Tuesday night.

The scoreless stretch ended when Snell (15-5) allowed a fifth-inning solo homer to Ryan O'Hearn. Snell struck out 11 and gave up four hits in six innings. The left-hander has 13 straight home starts of allowing one earned run or fewer, which is longest stretch in the majors since 1913, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Since returning from a stint on the disabled list for left shoulder fatigue Aug. 4th, Snell is 3-0 and has given up two earned runs over 20 innings in four starts.

O'Hearn has five homers in 14 career games for the Royals, who dropped to 50 games (38-88) under .500.

Tampa Bay's Tommy Pham had three hits, an RBI and a walk but left in the eighth after he appeared to hurt his right hand/wrist area diving back to first base on a pick-off attempt.

Willy Adames had three hits and put the Rays up 1-0 on a homer off an overhanging catwalk in the second that left fielder Alex Gordon nearly made a diving catch on. The effort would have been in vain if Gordon caught it because Tropicana Field ground rules state a ball hitting that catwalk is an automatic home run.

Gordon was OK after going over the short wall down the left-field line trying to catch Brandon Lowe's fifth-inning foul ball.

Joey Wendle made it 3-0 with a two-run triple off Glenn Sparkman (0-2) during the fourth.

Sparkman gave up three runs and seven hits over four innings in his second career start.

Sergio Romo pitched the ninth for his 17th save, working out of a two-on, one-out jam.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: Manager Ned Yost said LHP Danny Duffy, placed on the 10-day DL on Aug. 13th, is "pretty much on track" to start Thursday night. ... RHP Ian Kennedy (left oblique strain) could start a minor league rehab assignment next week. ... OF Jorge Bonifacio was a late scratch with lower back tightness.

Rays: 3B Matt Duffy, hitting .202 over his previous 25 games, was rested. Duffy was limited to three minor league games in 2017 following Achilles tendon surgery. "We're getting to the dog days of the season, that's something I've got to recognize," manager Kevin Cash said. ... LHP Vidal Nuno (right hamstring) allowed three hits in three scoreless innings for Class A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Royals RHP Jakob Junis (6-11) will face a Rays bullpen game Wednesday night. Junis is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA in two appearances against Tampa Bay.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports