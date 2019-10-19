Smith with 3 TDs leads Harvard past Holy Cross 31-21

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jake Smith threw for three touchdowns as Harvard beat Holy Cross 31-21 on Saturday.

Smith had 161 yards passing for the Crimson (4-1). Devin Darrington ran for 109 yards and a score on 28 carries.

Holy Cross' Domenic Cozier ran 66 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game but Smith answered quickly for Harvard with an 18-yard scoring pass to Jack Cook to even it up. Jake McIntyre booted a 36-yard field goal late in the first quarter, and Smith followed with a 22-yard touchdown throw to Ryan Reagan for a 17-7 lead.

Darrington's 3-yard scoring run early in the otherwise scoreless second quarter gave the Crimson a 24-7 advantage at halftime.

Holy Cross closed to 24-14 early in the third but Smith's 68-yard scoring strike to Cody Chrest pushed Harvard's lead to 31-14 by the end of the quarter.

Cozier ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns for the Crusaders (3-4). Connor Degenhardt had 206 yards and a score passing.