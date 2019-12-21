https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Smith-scores-20-to-carry-Vermont-past-Lipscomb-14923204.php
Smith scores 20 to carry Vermont past Lipscomb 86-63
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Stef Smith had 20 points as Vermont romped past Lipscomb 86-63 on Friday night.
Anthony Lamb had 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Vermont (8-5). Everett Duncan added 12 points. Ben Shungu had six rebounds for the hosts.
Ahsan Asadullah had 18 points for the Bisons (5-7). KJ Johnson added 13 points. Michael Buckland had 8 points.
Vermont faces George Washington at home next Tuesday. Lipscomb matches up against Auburn on the road next Sunday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
View Comments