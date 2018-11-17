Smith, Lewis help Texas A&M CC top UT Arlington 73-67

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Myles Smith scored 21 points and Tony Lewis added 18 as Texas A&M Corpus Christi rallied in the final five minutes to defeat UT Arlington 73-67 Friday night, handing Mavericks coach Chris Ogden his first loss.

UT Arlington (2-1) raced to a 39-30 halftime lead, shooting 50 percent from the floor and making five 3-pointers for Ogden, a first-year coach.

The hot shooting switched to Texas A&M CC (3-1) after the break, the Islanders making 16 of 32 for 55-percent from the floor and downing four 3-pointers after going 1 for 7 from behind the arc in the opening period.

Brian Warren scored 26 to lead UT Arlington and David Azore added 10.

The Islanders took a slim 67-65 lead with 2:35 remaining and inched away from there in a game that saw eight lead changes and seven ties.

Kevin Durant of the NBA's Golden State Warriors sat courtside during the game, where he watched Ogden, a friend and former Texas teammate. The Warriors play the Dallas Mavericks Saturday night.