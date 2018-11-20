Singh settles anti-doping lawsuit with PGA Tour

Vijay Singh has settled his lawsuit against the PGA Tour over the way it investigated his use of deer antler spray. The settlement ends five years of litigation, less than a week before the case was to go to trial in New York.

Terms of the settlement announced Tuesday were not disclosed.

Singh said in a Sports Illustrated article in early 2013 that he used deer antler spray. The tour sent a sample of it from Singh to be tested and it returned small amounts of IGF-1, which was on the banned substance list. Two months after the tour told Singh he was being suspended for three months, it announced it was dropping the case because of new information on deer antler spray.

Singh claimed in his lawsuit the tour exposed him to ridicule.