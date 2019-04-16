Simmons triple-double leads 76ers to Game 2 win over Nets

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, of Cameroon, with the flaguant 1 foul on Brooklyn Nets' Jarrett Allen, right, as he was going for the shot during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Philadelphia. less Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, of Cameroon, with the flaguant 1 foul on Brooklyn Nets' Jarrett Allen, right, as he was going for the shot during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball ... more Photo: Chris Szagola, AP Photo: Chris Szagola, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Simmons triple-double leads 76ers to Game 2 win over Nets 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons had 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers had an answer for the pesky Brooklyn Nets in a 145-123 win to even their Eastern Conference playoff series Monday night.

Simmons had a disastrous Game 1, on the court (nine points) and from a PR perspective after he criticized fans for booing during a game the Sixers were never really in. He backtracked the next day at practice and never gave another 20,591 fans a chance to do anything but roar in approval in Game 2. Simmons flashed the All-Star form that helped lead the Sixers to 51 wins, and was aggressive from tipoff. He used his size and speed to attack the lane and scored 16 points in the half — and then put the game away in the third.

The Sixers busted the game open with a 14-0 run to start the second half and then stretched the lead to 20 on a Simmons steal and fastbreak basket. With a packed house standing, Simmons got a massive ovation when he cupped his hand to his right ear just like Iverson did in his prime.

Iverson and former Sixers teammate Dikembe Mutombo attended the game and tossed T-shirts into the crowd.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports