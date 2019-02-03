Shorts is big at the line as UC Davis downs UC Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — TJ Shorts II scored 23 points and made all 11 of his foul shots and UC Davis beat UC Riverside 84-71 on Saturday night.

Shorts' personal best at the foul line came against Lamar on Dec. 22, 2017 when he made all 13 of his free throws. The 5-foot-9 guard entered the game shooting 66.7 percent from the line. The Aggies set a school record, finishing 23 of 23 from the line.

UC Davis (6-14, 2-4 Big West) built a 9-0 lead and never trailed. The Highlanders (8-16, 2-6) didn't reach double-digits until Ryker Pierce's layup 8:50 before halftime made it 27-11. The Aggies led 38-22 at halftime when Dikymbe Martin buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Callum McRae made two free throws with 8:48 left to reduce the deficit to 55-47 but the Aggies never got closer.

Joe Mooney had 15 points, Stefan Gonzalez scored a career-high 14 and Matt Neufeld scored 10.

Jordan Gilliam led the Highlanders with 15 points, Martin added 13 and Menno Dijkstra 10.