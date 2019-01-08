Shiffrin leads WCup slalom, closes in on 8th straight win

FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin posted the fastest time in the opening run of a women's World Cup night slalom Tuesday, positioning herself for a record-equaling eighth consecutive win in the discipline.

Racing in dense snowfall, the American two-time overall champion built a lead of 0.27 seconds over Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden, and 0.31 over Petra Vlhova of Slovakia.

The rest of the field, led by Katharina Liensberger of Austria, had to make up more than half a second on Shiffrin in the final run.

Shiffrin has won seven World Cup slaloms in a row since the Pyeongchang Olympics in February, leaving her one short of the all-time record set by Switzerland's Vreni Schneider in 1989 and matched by Croatia's Janica Kostelic in 2001.

Shiffrin holds the women's record for most slalom wins in total, 37.

