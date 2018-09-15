Shields picks up rare road win as White Sox beat Orioles 8-6

BALTIMORE (AP) — James Shields has dealt with some tough luck this season.

On a soggy Friday night, the pitcher nicknamed "Big Game James" turned in a solid start for the White Sox and was rewarded with some run support.

Shields picked up his first road victory since opening day in Chicago's 8-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

"This year's been kind of a struggle getting the (wins)," said Shields, who has gone at least six innings in 22 of his last 27 starts. "I've thrown a lot of quality starts this year and unfortunately it just hasn't gone my way. The guys are grinding for me. There's no doubt about that. I know that every guy in this clubhouse wants to score a bunch of runs for me."

Ryan Cordell earned his first career hit over 15 at-bats with an eighth-inning homer that provided an insurance run. Omar Narvaez and Avisail Garcia also homered for the White Sox, who won for the second time in nine games.

"I was probably pressing to get that first one," Cordell said. "It took quite a few ABs."

Shields (7-16), who leads the majors in losses, allowed two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk over six innings. Shields had gone winless in his 12 previous road appearances.

Left-hander Aaron Bummer relieved Shields in the seventh and loaded the bases. Ian Hamilton entered with one out and allowed a two-run single to pinch-hitter Corban Joseph that pulled Baltimore within 7-4. A fielding error by second baseman Yoan Moncada allowed another run to score before Adam Jones hit a sacrifice fly.

Jace Fry contained the Orioles with a scoreless eighth, setting up Nate Jones to pick up his fifth save.

Luis Ortiz (0-1), obtained in the trade that sent Jonathan Schoop to Milwaukee on July 31, made his first major league start and threw 1 2/3 innings before leaving with a hamstring injury. He allowed three runs, one earned, and four hits with a walk.

"I wish he could have stayed out there and continued to pitch," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "He's got late life and a good, sharp slider. He's got a chance to be pretty good."

Trey Mancini hit a pair of homers and has 23 on the season for the majors-worst Orioles, who lost their 105th game.

"We all want to go out every day and do well for the team first, and then on a personal level you want to go out and get results that you worked hard for," Mancini said. "We got 15 games left, and hopefully we can keep putting good at-bats together."

Chicago got on the board in the first on a two-out RBI single by Daniel Palka.

A triple by Nicky Delmonico and an infield single by Moncada increased the lead to 3-0, and Ortiz left a batter later. Moncada finished with three hits.

Mancini hit a solo shot in the second off Shields, who has allowed 31 homers on the season, second in the majors behind the Orioles' Dylan Bundy.

Narvaez answered in third with a two-run shot off Jimmy Yacabonis. Mancini hit another solo homer in the fourth that pulled Baltimore within 5-2.

Yacabonis allowed a two-run shot to Garcia in the fifth and exited two batters later.

ENDING FRUSTRATION?

The White Sox can take a season series against the Orioles for the first time since 2008 with a victory Saturday.

ROSTER MOVES

The Orioles recalled LHP Donnie Hart and RHP Evan Phillips from Triple-A Norfolk.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: INF Matt Davidson (sore legs) was available after missing the last three games. "If you look at the construction of my lineup, it's kind of hard for me to use him right now, but he's doing good," manager Rick Renteria said.

Orioles: INF Steve Wilkerson has been dealing with a hamstring issue but could return to the lineup Tuesday or Wednesday. He was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sept. 5.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (5-9, 4.22 ERA) has allowed just four earned runs with 29 strikeouts over his last four starts.

Orioles: Rookie Yefry Ramirez (1-5, 5.94) is making his first major league start since Aug. 19, when he allowed seven runs and seven hits over three innings in an 8-0 loss to Cleveland.

