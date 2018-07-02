https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Sharks-re-sign-Joe-Thornton-to-1-year-deal-13044413.php
Sharks re-sign forwards Joe Thornton, Tomas Hertl
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have re-signed center Joe Thornton to a one-year contract and signed restricted free agent forward Tomas Hertl to a four-year deal.
The team announced the deals on Thornton's 39th birthday Monday. Thornton tested the free agent market last summer before returning to San Jose on a one-year, $8 million deal but was intent the whole time this year on staying with the Sharks and signed a $5 million contract.
The 24-year-old Hertl had 22 goals and 24 assists in 79 games this past season.
