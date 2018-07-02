Sharks re-sign forwards Joe Thornton, Tomas Hertl

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2017, file photo, San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton, right, passes as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez (27) closes in during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have re-signed center Joe Thornton to a one-year contract and signed restricted free agent forward Tomas Hertl to a four-year deal.

The team announced the deals on Thornton's 39th birthday Monday. Thornton tested the free agent market last summer before returning to San Jose on a one-year, $8 million deal but was intent the whole time this year on staying with the Sharks and signed a $5 million contract.

The 24-year-old Hertl had 22 goals and 24 assists in 79 games this past season.

___

