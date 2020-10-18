Series tied at 3-3
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|6
|209
|30
|55
|13
|1
|8
|30
|21
|60
|.263
|Culberson rf-ph
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|Freeman 1b
|6
|22
|6
|9
|3
|0
|2
|6
|2
|5
|.409
|Albies 2b
|6
|25
|4
|9
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|5
|.360
|Flowers c-ph
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Markakis lf-rf
|5
|14
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.286
|Camargo 3b-ph
|3
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|.286
|Ozuna dh
|6
|25
|4
|7
|2
|0
|2
|5
|2
|4
|.280
|Swanson ss
|6
|23
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|9
|.261
|d'Arnaud c
|6
|19
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|7
|.211
|Pache cf-ph
|6
|20
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|4
|.200
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|6
|21
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6
|.190
|Riley 3b-lf
|6
|24
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|9
|.125
|Sandoval 1b-3b-ph
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Duvall lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
___
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|6
|207
|35
|51
|7
|1
|14
|35
|26
|60
|.246
|Seager ss
|6
|24
|8
|9
|2
|0
|5
|11
|1
|6
|.375
|Pederson dh-lf-rf-ph
|5
|16
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.375
|Turner dh-3b
|6
|23
|5
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|.304
|Barnes dh-c-ph
|3
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Hernández 2b-ss
|5
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.273
|Betts rf
|6
|22
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|.227
|Ríos dh-3b-ph
|4
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|5
|.222
|Muncy 1b-2b
|6
|18
|5
|4
|1
|0
|2
|6
|9
|8
|.222
|Pollock dh-lf-ph
|5
|16
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|Bellinger cf
|6
|23
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4
|9
|.174
|Smith dh-c-ph
|6
|24
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|8
|.167
|Taylor 2b-lf
|4
|14
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|.143
|Jansen p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Beaty 1b-lf-ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|---
___
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Anderson
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Martin
|4
|0
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Melancon
|2
|0
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Ynoa
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Wilson
|1
|0
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.50
|Matzek
|3
|0
|4
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.08
|Greene
|3
|0
|3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.45
|Minter
|2
|0
|3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.45
|Fried
|2
|0
|12
|2-3
|12
|4
|4
|6
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.84
|Tomlin
|2
|0
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10.13
|Webb
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13.50
|Smith
|3
|0
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|16.20
|O'Day
|2
|0
|0
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27.00
|Dayton
|1
|0
|2
|8
|8
|8
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36.00
|Wright
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|5
|7
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|94.50
___
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Jansen
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Kelly
|2
|0
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Buehler
|2
|0
|11
|10
|1
|1
|5
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.82
|Urías
|1
|0
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.80
|May
|2
|0
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.45
|Báez
|4
|0
|3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.70
|Wood
|2
|0
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.38
|Floro
|2
|0
|2
|1-3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.86
|González
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.50
|McGee
|3
|0
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.40
|Kershaw
|1
|0
|5
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7.20
|Gonsolin
|1
|0
|4
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10.38
|Treinen
|3
|0
|3
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|10.80
|Graterol
|3
|0
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11.57
|Kolarek
|2
|0
|2
|6
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13.50
___
|Los Angeles
|1414
|113
|704
|—
|35
|Atlanta
|211
|346
|337
|—
|30
E_Hernández, Beaty, Barnes, Albies. LOB_L.A. Dodgers 76, Atlanta 97. 2B_Seager 2, Turner 2, Muncy, Smith, Taylor, Freeman 3, Albies, Markakis, Camargo, Ozuna 2, Swanson 2, Pache, Acuña Jr. 2. 3B_Bellinger, Markakis. HR_Seager 5, Pederson, Turner, Hernández, Ríos 2, Muncy 2, Bellinger, Smith, Freeman 2, Albies 2, Ozuna 2, Pache, Riley. RBIs_Seager 11, Pederson 3, Turner, Hernández, Betts, Ríos 3, Muncy 6, Bellinger 4, Smith 5, Freeman 6, Albies 4, Camargo, Ozuna 5, Swanson 3, d'Arnaud 3, Pache 4, Acuña Jr., Riley 3. SB_Betts, Bellinger, Swanson 2. SF_Ríos, Albies, d'Arnaud. S_Jansen, Melancon.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, James Hoye; Left, Alan Porter. (Game 2) Home, Will Little; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, James Hoye. (Game 3) Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Alan Porter; Third, James Hoye; Right, Will Little; Left, Pat Hoberg. (Game 4) Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alan Porter; Second, James Hoye; Third, Pat Hoberg; Right, Jim Reynolds; Left, Will Little. (Game 5) Home, Dan Iassogna; First, James Hoye; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Will Little; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Jim Reynolds. (Game 6) Home, Alan Porter; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Will Little; Third, Jim Reynolds; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Cory Blaser.
T_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 3:22.
T_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 4:12.
T_Game 3 at Atlanta, 4:15.
T_Game 4 at Atlanta, 3:43.
T_Game 5 at Atlanta, 3:45.
T_Game 6 at Los Angeles, 3:20.
A_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 10700.
A_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 10624.
A_Game 3 at Atlanta, 10664.
A_Game 4 at Atlanta, 11044.
A_Game 5 at Atlanta, 11119.
A_Game 6 at Los Angeles, 10772.