Serena Williams withdraws from Rome with Achilles injury

Recommended Video:

ROME (AP) — Four-time champion Serena Williams withdrew from the upcoming Italian Open citing the Achilles issue that bothered her in a loss to Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open semifinals, organizers at the Foro Italico announced Saturday.

Williams took a medical timeout for a tape job on her Achilles during her three-set loss on Thursday.

The Italian Open, which was rescheduled from May due to the coronavirus pandemic, begins Monday.

Azarenka remained entered for Rome.

In the men’s tournament, U.S. Open finalists Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev withdrew, as did Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Thiem in the semifinals in New York.

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal headlines the field in the Italian capital, marking his return to tennis after a seven-month layoff. The Spaniard has been practicing in Rome for several days.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who was disqualified from the U.S. Open, is also entered.

The clay-court tournament in Rome is a warmup event for the French Open, which starts Sept. 27.

Serena Williams, of the United States, has her ankle taped by a trainer during a medical timeout during a semifinal match of the US Open tennis championships against Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in New York. less Serena Williams, of the United States, has her ankle taped by a trainer during a medical timeout during a semifinal match of the US Open tennis championships against Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, Thursday, ... more Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Serena Williams withdraws from Rome with Achilles injury 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports