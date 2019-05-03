Serena Williams set to return from injury at Italian Open

ROME (AP) — Serena Williams is set to return from injury at the upcoming Italian Open.

Tournament director Sergio Palmieri tells The Associated Press that he spoke with Williams' agent and that Williams "has already reserved her rooms and should be here a few days early" for the May 13-19 event.

Williams has not played since withdrawing from her third-round match at the Miami Open in March with a previously undisclosed left knee injury. She hasn't played in Rome since winning her fourth title at the clay-court event in 2016.

Roger Federer's status, meanwhile, remains a question mark.

Federer's announced schedule has him playing the Madrid Open next week as his only warmup for the French Open, which starts May 26.

Palmieri says "Federer is entered to play, which is different from the last two years when he withdrew ahead of time. So the fact that he's entered means it's possible for him to play. It's impossible to predict, though. ... Knowing him, it's more probable that he'll come only if he's playing well."

