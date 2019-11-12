Segu carries Buffalo over Nazareth College 109-72

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ronaldo Segu and Jayvon Graves had 17 points apiece to carry Buffalo to a 109-72 win over Nazareth College on Monday night.

The win gave coach Jim Whitesell his first victory at Buffalo (1-1). The Bulls lost to Dartmouth 68-63 Friday to put an end to Buffalo's 26-game home win streak.

Segu shot 5 for 6 from beyond the arc. He added six assists. Josh Mballa added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jeenathan Williams had 12 points for the home team.

The Bulls were 16 of 31 from beyond the arc, shooting 56% from the floor.

Vanzell Johnson had 11 points for Nazareth, a Division III school.

Buffalo matches up against Harvard on Saturday.

