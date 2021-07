SEATTLE (AP) — Kelyn Rowe and Raúl Ruidíaz scored and the Seattle Sounders ran their season-opening undefeated streak to an MLS-record 13 games, beating the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Seattle (8-0-5) broke a tie with the LA Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014) for the streak mark.