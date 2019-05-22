Seattle's Chad Marshall announces retirement due to injuries

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — Three-time MLS defender of the year Chad Marshall has announced his retirement due to injury, bringing an end to a 16-year career that included stints with the Columbus Crew and Seattle Sounders.

Marshall announced his decision Wednesday after missing Seattle's last two games with knee inflammation. The 34-year-old is the only three-time defender of the year in league history, winning the award in 2008, 2009 and 2014. He was named to the MLS Best XI and was an All-Star selection four times. He also won a pair of MLS Cup titles, one in Columbus and one in Seattle.

Marshall spent his first 10 seasons with Columbus before joining Seattle via trade in 2014. He's second all-time in MLS history among field players in regular-season appearances (409), starts (404) and minutes played (35,843).