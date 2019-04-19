Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes diagnosed with cancer

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes has been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer that was discovered after a recent emergency appendectomy.

Hughes said in a video released by the team Friday that a treatment plan is still being finalized by doctors in Seattle but that he is expected to undergo surgery before the new season begins in late May.

Neither Hughes nor the team specified the type cancer.

The 64-year-old led Seattle to the WNBA title last season. Seattle went 26-8 in the regular season, led by league MVP Breanna Stewart, and after beating Phoenix in five games in the conference finals, defeated Washington in a three-game sweep to claim its third league title. It was Hughes' first title after 16 seasons as a head coach in the WNBA.