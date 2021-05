Mariners first. J.P. Crawford grounds out to third base, Justin Turner to Max Muncy. Mitch Haniger homers to center field. Kyle Lewis strikes out swinging. Kyle Seager strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 1, Dodgers 0.

Mariners fourth. Mitch Haniger grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Max Muncy. Kyle Lewis singles to right field. Kyle Seager homers to right field. Kyle Lewis scores. Ty France walks. Luis Torrens grounds out to second base. Ty France out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 3, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers fourth. Justin Turner strikes out swinging. Will Smith grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Evan White. Max Muncy homers to center field. Chris Taylor triples to deep right field. Sheldon Neuse strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 3, Dodgers 1.

Mariners sixth. J.P. Crawford flies out to left field to Sheldon Neuse. Mitch Haniger homers to left field. Kyle Lewis grounds out to shortstop, Justin Turner to Max Muncy. Kyle Seager flies out to deep center field to Chris Taylor.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Dodgers 1.

Dodgers seventh. Chris Taylor singles to center field. Sheldon Neuse strikes out swinging. Gavin Lux singles to shortstop. Chris Taylor to second. AJ Pollock pinch-hitting for Walker Buehler. AJ Pollock walks. Gavin Lux to second. Chris Taylor to third. Mookie Betts called out on strikes. Corey Seager singles to right field. DJ Peters to third. Gavin Lux scores. Chris Taylor scores. Justin Turner strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 4, Dodgers 3.

Dodgers eighth. Will Smith flies out to deep right field to Mitch Haniger. Max Muncy strikes out swinging. Chris Taylor singles to shallow center field. Matt Beaty pinch-hitting for Sheldon Neuse. Matt Beaty hit by pitch. Gavin Lux homers to center field. Matt Beaty scores. Chris Taylor scores. Luke Raley pinch-hitting for Garrett Cleavinger. Luke Raley strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 6, Mariners 4.