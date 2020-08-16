Seattle-Houston Runs

Astros second. Yordan Alvarez singles to deep right field. Yuli Gurriel doubles to deep left field. Yordan Alvarez to third. Carlos Correa grounds out to third base, Kyle Seager to Evan White. Jose Altuve grounds out to shallow infield, J.P. Crawford to Evan White. Yordan Alvarez scores. Kyle Tucker grounds out to second base, J.P. Crawford to Evan White.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 1, Mariners 0.

Astros fourth. Alex Bregman grounds out to shallow left field, Kyle Seager to Evan White. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to shallow right field, Shed Long Jr. to Evan White. Yuli Gurriel homers to center field. Carlos Correa grounds out to shallow infield, J.P. Crawford to Evan White.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 2, Mariners 0.

Mariners eighth. Tim Lopes pinch-hitting for Daniel Vogelbach. Tim Lopes grounds out to third base, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel. Shed Long Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel. Evan White homers to center field. Mallex Smith strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 2, Mariners 1.