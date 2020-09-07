https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Seattle-8-Texas-4-15548649.php
Seattle 8, Texas 4
|Texas
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|31
|8
|7
|8
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Moore 2b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Choo dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Lewis cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|a-El.White ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|France dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Ev.White 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Ervin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Torrens c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Strange Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Heineman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|000
|200
|002
|—
|4
|Seattle
|201
|500
|00x
|—
|8
DP_Texas 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Texas 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Gallo (5), Moore (7). HR_Seager (7), Moore (6). SF_Trevino (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Allard, L, 0-5
|3
|2-3
|5
|8
|8
|4
|5
|Herget
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Benjamin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hearn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chavez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Seattle
|Gonzales, W, 5-2
|7
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Lockett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Ramirez, S, 3-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Allard (Strange Gordon), Herget (Seager).
Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, John Libka; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:00.
