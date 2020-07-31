Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 5

Recommended Video:

Seattle Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 8 10 8 Totals 32 5 5 5 Crawford ss 5 2 2 2 Fletcher ss 4 0 0 0 Lopes lf 5 1 1 0 Goodwin cf 4 1 2 0 Lewis cf 5 0 2 2 Rendon 3b 3 1 0 0 Seager 3b 4 1 0 0 Upton lf 4 0 1 0 Marmolejos 1b 3 1 1 3 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 3 White ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 Long Jr. 2b 4 1 2 1 Ward rf 3 1 0 0 Vogelbach dh 3 0 1 0 Stassi c 3 1 1 2 Gordon pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 Smith rf 2 1 0 0 Hudson c 2 0 1 0

Seattle 300 000 005 — 8 Los Angeles 000 020 003 — 5

E_Long Jr. (1). DP_Seattle 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Long Jr. (2), Goodwin (2). HR_Marmolejos (1), Long Jr. (1), Stassi (2), Ohtani (2). SB_Crawford 2 (2), Ohtani (1), Lopes (2). S_Hudson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Gonzales W,1-1 6 1-3 3 2 0 1 6 Edwards Jr. H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Magill H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Altavilla 1 2 3 3 1 1

Los Angeles Bundy L,1-1 6 4 3 3 2 8 Peña 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 Milner 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Robles 1-3 2 4 4 2 0 Keller 2-3 2 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:59.