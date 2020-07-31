Recommended Video:

Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 8 10 8 Totals 32 5 5 5
Crawford ss 5 2 2 2 Fletcher ss 4 0 0 0
Lopes lf 5 1 1 0 Goodwin cf 4 1 2 0
Lewis cf 5 0 2 2 Rendon 3b 3 1 0 0
Seager 3b 4 1 0 0 Upton lf 4 0 1 0
Marmolejos 1b 3 1 1 3 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 3
White ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0
Long Jr. 2b 4 1 2 1 Ward rf 3 1 0 0
Vogelbach dh 3 0 1 0 Stassi c 3 1 1 2
Gordon pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0
Smith rf 2 1 0 0
Hudson c 2 0 1 0
Seattle 300 000 005 8
Los Angeles 000 020 003 5

E_Long Jr. (1). DP_Seattle 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Long Jr. (2), Goodwin (2). HR_Marmolejos (1), Long Jr. (1), Stassi (2), Ohtani (2). SB_Crawford 2 (2), Ohtani (1), Lopes (2). S_Hudson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales W,1-1 6 1-3 3 2 0 1 6
Edwards Jr. H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Magill H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Altavilla 1 2 3 3 1 1
Los Angeles
Bundy L,1-1 6 4 3 3 2 8
Peña 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1
Milner 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Robles 1-3 2 4 4 2 0
Keller 2-3 2 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:59.