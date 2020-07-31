https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Seattle-8-L-A-Angels-5-15448021.php
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 5
Recommended Video:
|Seattle
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|8
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|5
|Crawford ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Fletcher ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lopes lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Goodwin cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Lewis cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marmolejos 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|White ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Long Jr. 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ward rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Gordon pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hudson c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Seattle
|300
|000
|005
|—
|8
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|003
|—
|5
E_Long Jr. (1). DP_Seattle 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Long Jr. (2), Goodwin (2). HR_Marmolejos (1), Long Jr. (1), Stassi (2), Ohtani (2). SB_Crawford 2 (2), Ohtani (1), Lopes (2). S_Hudson (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Gonzales W,1-1
|6
|1-3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Edwards Jr. H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Magill H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Altavilla
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|Bundy L,1-1
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Peña
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Milner
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robles
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Keller
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:59.
View Comments