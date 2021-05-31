Seattle 6, Oakland 5

|Oakland
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|4
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|Canha cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Kelenic lf-cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Lewis cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mayfield 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Piscotty ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|France 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|S.Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Andrus pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fraley rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Garcia c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Godoy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moreland dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|T.Murphy ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Pinder ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Walton 2b-lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|001
|010
|020
|1
|—
|5
|Seattle
|000
|400
|000
|2
|—
|6