Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
|Los Angeles
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|C.Seager ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Moore 2b-1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lewis cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bellinger cf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|K.Seager 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Nola c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Beaty 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|b-Hernández ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|a-Long Jr. ph-2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Pollock lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lopes dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Pederson dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Haggerty lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bishop rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|021
|000
|010
|—
|4
|Seattle
|104
|001
|00x
|—
|6
E_Taylor (1), C.Seager (2), Moore (1), K.Seager (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Seattle 8. 2B_Betts (7), Lopes (5). HR_Muncy (6), Pederson (4), Bellinger (5), Nola (3), Moore (5). SB_Moore (6), Haggerty 2 (2). SF_Crawford (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Urías
|1
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Santana, L, 1-1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Floro
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Báez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|González
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Seattle
|Walker, W, 2-2
|7
|4
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Misiewicz, H, 4
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Williams, S, 4-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
HBP_Santana (Bishop).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:15.
