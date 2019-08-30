https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Seattle-5-Texas-3-14400990.php
Seattle 5, Texas 3
|Seattle
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|3
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|2
|Smith rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santana ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nola 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Calhoun lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Solak dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Narváez c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Forsythe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Broxton pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heineman cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Fraley cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Moore lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Seattle
|030
|000
|002
|—
|5
|Texas
|110
|100
|000
|—
|3
E_Forsythe (10), Kiner-Falefa (3), Santana (12). DP_Seattle 1, Texas 0. LOB_Seattle 10, Texas 4. 2B_Fraley (2), Heineman (3), Kiner-Falefa (11). HR_Calhoun (16). SB_Smith (37), Solak (1), Gordon (19). SF_Nola (1). S_Crawford (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|F.Hernández
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Guilbeau
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tuivailala
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Magill W,2-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Texas
|Lynn
|6
|4
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Martin
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Leclerc L,2-4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
HBP_Lynn 2 (Moore,Seager).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:09. A_16,591 (49,115).
View Comments