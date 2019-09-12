Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3

Cincinnati Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 5 2 Totals 25 5 4 5 Blandino 3b 4 0 0 0 Long lf 3 0 0 0 Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 Bishop cf 0 0 0 0 Votto 1b 5 0 1 1 Nola 1b 2 2 1 1 Suárez dh 3 0 0 0 Seager 3b 3 1 1 1 Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 Narváez c 4 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 Lewis rf 3 1 1 3 Barnhart ph 0 1 0 0 Vogelbach dh 3 0 1 0 Ervin cf-lf 2 1 1 1 Lopes pr-dh 0 0 0 0 VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0 Galvis 2b 3 0 1 0 Walton ss 2 0 0 0 Peraza lf 3 1 1 0 Smith cf-lf 2 1 0 0 O'Grady cf 0 0 0 0 Casali c 4 0 1 0

Cincinnati 001 100 001 — 3 Seattle 000 000 32x — 5

E_Votto (6). DP_Cincinnati 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Seattle 2. 2B_Votto (27), Galvis (4), Seager (17). HR_Ervin (7), Lewis (1). SB_Lopes (4), Smith (40). S_Bishop (0).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Gray L,10-7 6 1-3 2 3 3 3 9 Gausman 1 2-3 2 2 1 0 2

Seattle Gonzales W,14-11 7 5 2 2 2 7 Brennan H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2 Tuivailala H,6 1-3 0 1 1 2 1 Bass S,3-8 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Gray 2 (Smith,Nola), Tuivailala (Galvis). WP_Bass.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:58. A_10,152 (47,943).