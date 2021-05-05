Skip to main content
Seattle 5, Baltimore 2

Baltimore Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 28 5 6 5
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Haniger dh 3 1 0 0
Hays lf 5 0 0 0 France 2b 3 1 0 0
Mancini 1b 5 0 3 1 Seager 3b 3 1 1 2
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Lewis cf 4 1 1 3
Valaika pr-2b 1 0 1 0 Torrens c 4 0 2 0
Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 White 1b 4 0 0 0
Mountcastle dh 4 0 1 0 Crawford ss 2 0 0 0
Galvis ss 2 0 1 0 Moore rf 2 0 0 0
Sisco c 3 0 0 0 Haggerty lf 3 1 2 0
Ruiz 2b-3b 3 2 1 1
Baltimore 000 010 001 2
Seattle 000 100 04x 5

LOB_Baltimore 12, Seattle 4. 2B_Torrens (5). HR_Ruiz (3), Seager (5), Lewis (3). SB_Mullins (3). SF_Seager (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
López 4 2-3 3 1 1 2 4
Plutko 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Fry 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Lakins Sr. L,1-3 0 1 3 3 2 0
Scott 1 1 1 1 0 0
Seattle
Dunn 5 1-3 3 1 1 4 6
Graveman 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Montero W,3-1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Middleton 0 0 1 1 1 0
Dugger 1 2 0 0 0 2

Lakins Sr. pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Middleton pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Montero (Galvis). WP_Graveman.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:15. A_6,504 (47,929).