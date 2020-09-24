Recommended Video:

Houston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 33 3 9 3
Springer cf 3 0 1 0 Crawford ss 5 1 1 0
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 Lewis cf 4 1 2 0
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 1 2 1
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 France dh 4 0 2 2
Tucker rf 3 1 0 0 Marmolejos lf 3 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Ervin ph-rf 0 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Torrens c 3 0 1 0
Díaz dh 4 1 2 0 White 1b 4 0 0 0
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 Lopes rf 2 0 0 0
Reddick ph 1 0 1 2 Bishop lf 1 0 0 0
Straw pr 0 0 0 0 Strnge-Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0
Houston 000 000 002 2
Seattle 100 020 00x 3

DP_Houston 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 9, Seattle 10. 2B_Díaz 2 (4), France (4), Seager (12). SB_Lewis (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Greinke L,3-3 4 2-3 8 3 3 1 5
Scrubb 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Taylor 1 1 0 0 1 1
Sneed 1 0 0 0 1 2
Seattle
Margevicius W,2-3 6 3 0 0 3 4
Graveman H,5 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Misiewicz H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hirano S,4-4 1 3 2 2 1 1

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:09.