Seattle 3, Chicago 2

Chicago 0 2 0 0 \u2014 2 Seattle 0 1 1 1 \u2014 3 Seattle won shootout 2-0 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Chicago, Kubalik 9 (Gustafsson), 12:06. 2, Seattle, Dunn 4 (Sheahan, Larsson), 15:01. 3, Chicago, Hagel 10 (Kane, Kubalik), 17:06 (pp). Third Period_4, Seattle, Donato 9, 2:02. Overtime_None. Shootout_Seattle 2 (Eberle NG, Donato G, Donskoi G), Chicago 0 (Toews NG, Kane NG). Shots on Goal_Chicago 5-16-5-1_27. Seattle 8-10-15-4_37. Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 5; Seattle 0 of 3. Goalies_Chicago, Fleury 13-11-3 (38 shots-36 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 8-15-4 (26-24). A_17,151 (17,100). T_2:38. Referees_Eric Furlatt, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Jesse Marquis.