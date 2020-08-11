Seattle 10, Texas 2

Seattle Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 10 15 10 Totals 34 2 8 2 Crawford ss 5 2 2 0 Choo lf 4 1 1 0 Moore rf 4 3 3 3 Solak cf 5 1 2 0 Lewis cf 5 2 3 3 Calhoun dh 4 0 2 2 Seager 3b 5 1 2 4 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 Nola c 5 0 1 0 Frazier 1b 3 0 1 0 Long Jr. 2b 3 0 1 0 Refsnyder 1b 0 0 0 0 White 1b 5 0 1 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 Vogelbach dh 5 1 1 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 0 0 Lopes lf 4 1 1 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Tejeda ss 0 0 0 0 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0

Seattle 001 035 100 — 10 Texas 101 000 000 — 2

E_Nola (1). DP_Seattle 0, Texas 1. LOB_Seattle 11, Texas 10. 2B_Vogelbach (1), Long Jr. (4), Lopes (4). 3B_Calhoun (1). HR_Lewis (4), Seager (3), Moore (4). SB_Choo (1). SF_Calhoun (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Dunn W,1-1 6 7 2 2 3 2 Misiewicz 1 1 0 0 0 2 Magill 1 0 0 0 0 0 Guilbeau 1 0 0 0 1 1

Texas Gibson L,0-2 4 1-3 9 4 4 1 2 Hearn 1 1 2 2 1 1 Herget 2-3 3 3 3 2 0 Chavez 1 1 1 1 0 1 Gibaut 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 Goody 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hearn pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Hearn (Lopes).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_3:18.