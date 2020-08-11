https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Seattle-10-Texas-2-15474278.php
Seattle 10, Texas 2
|Seattle
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|10
|15
|10
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Crawford ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Choo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Moore rf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Solak cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Lewis cf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Frazier 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Long Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Refsnyder 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lopes lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tejeda ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Seattle
|001
|035
|100
|—
|10
|Texas
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Nola (1). DP_Seattle 0, Texas 1. LOB_Seattle 11, Texas 10. 2B_Vogelbach (1), Long Jr. (4), Lopes (4). 3B_Calhoun (1). HR_Lewis (4), Seager (3), Moore (4). SB_Choo (1). SF_Calhoun (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Dunn W,1-1
|6
|7
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Misiewicz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Magill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guilbeau
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Texas
|Gibson L,0-2
|4
|1-3
|9
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Hearn
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Herget
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Chavez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Gibaut
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Goody
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hearn pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Hearn (Lopes).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_3:18.
