Seahawks release longest-tenured player, punter Jon Ryan

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have released punter Jon Ryan, who had been the longest-tenured member of the team.

Ryan posted a lengthy goodbye to the Seahawks and their fans on social media Monday morning.

"I never wanted this day to come, but knew it would someday," Ryan wrote.

Ryan was among the most popular Seahawks players for his skill as a punter and his personality off the field.

He played for three head coaches in Seattle, starting with Mike Holmgren in 2008, Jim Mora in 2009 and the past eight seasons under Pete Carroll.

Ryan is also responsible for one of the most important touchdowns in franchise history, throwing a TD pass on a trick play in the 2014 NFC Championship game that helped Seattle reach its second straight Super Bowl.

Ryan's time in Seattle appeared to be up when Michael Dickson was selected in the fifth round of this year's draft.

