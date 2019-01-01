Seahawks place safety Delano Hill on injured reserve

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks placed safety Delano Hill on injured reserve after suffering a non-displaced fracture in his hip in the regular-season finale against Arizona.

The loss of Hill is somewhat countered by the expectation that fellow safety Tedric Thompson will be able to play after missing the past two games with a pair of injuries.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said on Tuesday that Hill's injury didn't become apparent until the day after the Seahawks closed the regular season with a 27-24 win over the Cardinals. Hill started the final two games of the regular season at strong safety while Thompson was dealing with chest and ankle injuries that forced Bradley McDougald to switch to free safety.

