Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football: Scotland Premiership Saturday's Match Raith Rovers FC 2, Dunfermline Athletic FC 0, Raith Rovers FC advances on 2-0 aggregate Wednesday's Matches Livingston FC 0, Rangers 3 Dundee United 2, Motherwell 2 Celtic 4, St. Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 0, Hibernian FC 1 Ross County 2, Hamilton Academical 1 Kilmarnock 3, St Mirren FC 3 Raith Rovers FC 0, Dundee 3 Saturday's Matches Hibernian FC 0, Celtic 0 Rangers 4, Aberdeen 0 St. Johnstone 0, Livingston FC 0 Dundee vs. Raith Rovers FC, 2:45 p.m. Sunday's Matches Hamilton Academical vs. Kilmarnock, 7 a.m. Motherwell vs. Ross County, 7 a.m. St Mirren FC vs. Dundee United, 7 a.m.