Schrock 5 hits, homers filling in for Votto, Reds beat Mets CHARLES O’BRIEN , Associated Press Aug. 1, 2021 Updated: Aug. 1, 2021 4:51 p.m.
1 of9 New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido, left, and Cincinnati Reds' Max Schrock (32) watch Schrock's home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in New York. Corey Sipkin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Cincinnati Reds' Max Schrock (32) celebrates with first base coach Delino DeShields (90) after hitting a single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in New York. Corey Sipkin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman walks to the dugout after being pulled during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in New York. Corey Sipkin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in New York. Corey Sipkin/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido, left, tags out Cincinnati Reds Eugenio Suarez (7) at home after a hit by Tyler Naquin during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in New York. Corey Sipkin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 New York Mets center fielder Kevin Pillar (11) cannot catch an RBI-triple by Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer, scoring Jesse Winker, during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in New York. Corey Sipkin/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Max Schrock went 5 for 5 with a home run while giving All-Star Joey Votto a break, leading fellow newcomer Vladimir Gutierrez and the Cincinnati Reds over the New York Mets 7-1 Sunday.
Making his first major league start at first base, the 26-year-old Schrock — who’s also made a relief pitching appearance this year — filled in admirably for the Reds star. Schrock scored three runs and drove in two.
Written By
CHARLES O’BRIEN