Schmidt, Decolati lead Asheville to 4-0 win over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Colten Schmidt tossed a two-hit shutout and Niko Decolati singled three times, as the Asheville Tourists topped the Greenville Drive 4-0 on Wednesday.

Schmidt (5-4) struck out three to get the win.

In the top of the second, Asheville grabbed the lead on a single by Decolati that scored Kyle Datres. The Tourists then added two runs in the sixth and a run in the ninth. In the sixth, Datres scored on an error, while Datres scored on an error in the ninth.

Kevin Biondic (4-2) went six innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Drive were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Tourists' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

