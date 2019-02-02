Saunders sparks rally as Wagner tops LIU Brooklyn 71-59

NEW YORK (AP) — Romone Saunders scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and added five assists and five steals as Wagner defeated LIU Brooklyn 71-59 on Saturday.

Trailing by eight early in the second half, Wagner (10-11, 5-5 Northeast Conference), caught up at 41-41 thanks to an 11-3 surge and three Saunders steals. One steal led to a fastbreak layup by Saunders and cut the gap to 41-39, the next led to a Jonathan Norfleet jumper and the tie.

Norfleet scored 12 and Devin Liggeons and Tyrone Nesby IV added 10 each for the Seahawks.

Ty Flowers scored 19 to lead the Blackbirds (10-12, 4-6) and his 3-pointer gave LIU Brooklyn a 52-48 lead until a Saunders 3 swung the game to Wagner for good at 54-52.

Flowers added eight rebounds and three blocks. Raiquan Clark scored 14 with 10 rebounds but was dinged by nine turnovers. Raul Frias scored 14.