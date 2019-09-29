Saturday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Amarillo Tascosa 55, Brownsville Hanna 7
Conroe 58, Klein Cain 55
Cypress Park 24, Cypress Springs 10
Fort Bend Ridge Point 52, Fort Bend Kempner 0
Harlingen 49, Midland 13
Humble 41, Pasadena Memorial 0
Katy Mayde Creek 40, Katy Cinco Ranch 14
Midland Lee 63, San Benito 12
Odessa 44, Harlingen South 33
Richmond George Ranch 69, Clute Brazoswood 0
SA Johnson 40, LEE 9
SA Northside Clark 29, SA Northside Marshall 27
SA Northside O'Connor 45, SA Northside Taft 14
|CLASS 5A
Brownsville Pace 28, PSJA Memorial 22
Fort Bend Marshall 69, Houston Sterling 21
Katy Paetow 70, Cleveland 6
SA Burbank 27, SA Highlands 21
SA Southside 34, Somerset 3
|CLASS 4A
FW Benbrook 37, FW Western Hills 22
Yates 40, Worthing 13
|CLASS 3A
Canadian 49, Grapevine Faith 35
|CLASS 2A
Baird 67, River Crossing Homeschool 13
Mount Enterprise 40, Gladewater Union Grove 20
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 72, West Texas Homeschool 0
Arlington Pantego Christian 47, Blue Ridge 21
Longview Trinity 71, Tyler East Texas Christian 22
|OTHER
Corinth Classical 39, Frisco Leadership Prep 0
Houston Emery/Weiner School 55, Lakeland Christian Academy 22
Tyler Heat 65, Longview Heritage 26
