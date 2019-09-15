PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Aldine Davis 44, Houston Westbury 0

Brownsville Hanna 21, Weslaco East 19

Cypress Lakes 61, Cypress Park 28

Cypress Ridge 42, Jersey Village 34

De Soto 49, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0

Duncanville 35, St. John's, D.C. 14

Houston Bellaire 28, Aldine MacArthur 13

Katy Taylor 65, Deer Park 34

SA Northside Stevens 46, SA Northside Holmes 0

CLASS 5A

Barbers Hill 42, Humble Kingwood Park 35

Brenham 42, Houston Heights 38

Richmond Foster 50, Magnolia West 28

CLASS 4A

North Dallas 29, FW Carter-Riverside 7

CLASS 3A

Dallas Madison 34, Dallas Lincoln 6

CLASS 1A

Miami 61, Cotton Center 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Abilene Christian 51, Paint Rock 6

Dallas Lakehill 54, Red Oak Ovilla 8

Greenville Christian 48, Rockwall Heritage 0

OTHER

Grand Oaks 61, Wisdom High School 0

Katy Tompkins 63, Alvin 0

San Antonio Harlan 28, Laredo United South 14

Wylie Prep 92, Garland Christian 78 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/