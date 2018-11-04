PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Aldine Davis 24, Aldine MacArthur 6

Cypress Lakes 35, Cypress Bridgeland 23

Galena Park North Shore 63, Beaumont United 0

Humble Kingwood 31, Humble 17

Humble Summer Creek 51, Pasadena Rayburn 0

Katy Cinco Ranch 39, Katy Tompkins 14

Montgomery 21, Katy Paetow 14

CLASS 5A

Donna 42, Brownsville Porter 28

Fort Bend Marshall 65, Houston Northside 7

Houston Waltrip 24, Houston Milby 13

Manvel 51, Fort Bend Willowridge 7

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

SA Texas Military 47, EP Cathedral 19

Seguin Lifegate 46, Tyler Kings Academy 0

OTHER

Houston Emery/Weiner School 48, SA Castle Hills 0

Jersey Village 38, Houston Stratford 28

Lubbock Trinity 48, FW Temple Christian 6

Melissa CHANT 52, West Texas Homeschool 0

Tribe Consolidated 60, Victoria Home School 13

Woodlands Legacy Prep 49, Galveston O'Connell 6

___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/