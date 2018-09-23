PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Dallas Jesuit 42, Plano West 0

Plano East 42, McKinney Boyd 21

Round Rock 67, Round Rock McNeil 41

CLASS 5A

College Station 42, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 19

FW Arlington Heights 42, Saginaw 14

Lubbock 20, Lamesa 14

CLASS 4A

Venus 25, Dallas Pinkston 14

CLASS 2A

Mertzon Irion County 21, Roby 14

Stamford 42, Haskell 8

CLASS 1A

McLean 56, Balmorhea 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Dallas Cristo Rey Jesuit vs. Tyler All Saints, ccd.

Lexington vs. Hearne, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/