BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 72, Northport 27

Auburn Mountainview 55, Auburn Riverside 42

Cashmere 76, Chelan 70

Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 44, Lopez 35

Cheney 80, Medical Lake 62

Chewelah 65, Wilbur-Creston 44

Columbia (Hunters) 58, Republic 48

Cusick 66, Valley Christian 56

Kamiakin 59, Southridge 49

Kennewick 62, Pasco 60

Kentwood 24, Kent Meridian 17

King's Way Christian School 84, Stevenson 50

La Conner 63, Neah Bay 49

Lakewood 60, Friday Harbor 42

Naches Valley 59, Cle Elum/Roslyn 31

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 63, Kettle Falls 57

Oakesdale 48, Touchet 36

Odessa 85, Curlew 38

Orting 44, Charles Wright Academy 27

Overlake School 52, Eastside Prep 43

Pomeroy 47, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 41

Port Angeles 65, Clover Park 56

Prescott 73, Garfield-Palouse 64

Richland 88, Hanford 51

Royal 52, Connell 49

St. George's 81, Davenport 31

Sultan 80, Orcas Island 60

Sunnyside 56, Eisenhower 23

Tekoa/Rosalia 52, Colfax 48

Todd Beamer 56, Decatur 44

Wenatchee 71, Moses Lake 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 62, Northport 41

Auburn Riverside 53, Auburn Mountainview 51

Bethel 60, Graham-Kapowsin 29

Bush 47, Shoreline Christian 42

Cashmere 58, Chelan 25

Charles Wright Academy 49, Orting 41

Chewelah 55, Wilbur-Creston 30

Chiawana 50, Hermiston, Ore. 41

Colfax 65, Tekoa/Rosalia 37

Columbia (Hunters) 40, Republic 33

Concordia Christian 58, Crosspoint Academy 11

Curlew 44, Odessa 40

Eastlake 55, Newport-Bellevue 46

Enumclaw 48, Federal Way 23

Garfield-Palouse 55, Prescott 39

Inglemoor 59, Mount Si 30

Issaquah 64, Skyline 24

Kamiakin 60, Southridge 22

Kennedy 45, Hazen 41

Kennewick 62, Pasco 60

Kentridge 72, Mt. Rainier 37

Kentwood 56, Kent Meridian 37

La Conner 47, Neah Bay 44

La Salle 54, King's 27

Medical Lake 64, Cheney 58

Moses Lake 67, Wenatchee 29

Mount Vernon Christian 45, Grace Academy 39

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 58, Kettle Falls 41

Oakesdale 59, Touchet 19

Ocosta 48, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 29

Overlake School 61, Eastside Prep 14

Pomeroy 57, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 31

Prairie 81, Rogers (Puyallup) 26

Prosser 76, Quincy 38

Puyallup 46, Olympia 37

Redmond 45, Bothell 30

Richland 51, Hanford 34

Royal 53, Connell 49

Sultan 43, Orcas Island 38

Sunnyside 56, Eisenhower 23

Tacoma Baptist 43, Evergreen Lutheran 29

Tahoma 50, Kentlake 36

Thomas Jefferson 33, Auburn 24

Todd Beamer 56, Decatur 41

Tri-Cities Prep 69, Columbia (Burbank) 54

University Prep 59, Concrete 37

Wellpinit 69, Inchelium 49

West Seattle 68, Port Angeles 49

White River 71, Montesano 62

Zillah 61, Highland 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/